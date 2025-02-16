StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $364.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.11. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.97 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
