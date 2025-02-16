StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

TAIT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.