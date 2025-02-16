StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Further Reading
