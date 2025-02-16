StockNews.com Upgrades Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to “Sell”

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PACB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

PACB opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.92. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 227.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,372,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

