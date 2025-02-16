Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 57,554 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,232,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $389.58 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.
Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.