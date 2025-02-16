Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 57,554 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,232,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $389.58 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.