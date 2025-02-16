Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,021 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.53 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

