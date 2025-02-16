Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $11.34 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Watsco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Watsco Stock Up 1.8 %

WSO opened at $485.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.