Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $8.45 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $454.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

