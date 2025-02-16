Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 174,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,481,000. 3M accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

