Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 103,962 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,056,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $384.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.24 and a one year high of $386.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

