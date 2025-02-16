Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $13.99 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $228.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

