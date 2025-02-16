Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $7.81 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

