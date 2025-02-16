Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $9.37 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.52. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.56 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

