Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Stria Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stria Lithium
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.