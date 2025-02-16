Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.33%.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
