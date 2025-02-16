Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

