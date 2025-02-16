Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 47.9% in January

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of SWRAY opened at $8.34 on Friday. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.