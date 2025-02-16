Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 47.9% in January

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of SWRAY opened at $8.34 on Friday. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.