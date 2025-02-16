Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $6.73. Sylogist shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 4,742 shares changing hands.
Sylogist Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
