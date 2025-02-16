Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,360,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,533,526,000 after buying an additional 114,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $522.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.06. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

