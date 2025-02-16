Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Cut by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,112 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $107,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $208.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $215.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

