Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talis Biomedical stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,959 shares during the period. Talis Biomedical makes up about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 13.66% of Talis Biomedical worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

