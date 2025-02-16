Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.15. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 9,757 shares trading hands.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.