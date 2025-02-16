Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.47 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

