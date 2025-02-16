Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,061,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.