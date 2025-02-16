Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

