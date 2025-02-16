Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Target by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.