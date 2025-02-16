Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDB. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

