Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. TD Cowen cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Tapestry stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,856 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $376,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 546,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

