Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Trimmed by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Target by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Target by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

