Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys 317 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 532,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 477,255 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 402,183 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.48 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

