Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

