Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.