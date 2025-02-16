Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,281,000 after acquiring an additional 136,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

