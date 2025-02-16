Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

