Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

