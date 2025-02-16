Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
