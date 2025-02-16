Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
