Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TEI opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $5.94.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
