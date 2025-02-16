Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE:TEI opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

