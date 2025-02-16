Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 84,948 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,948,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,668,151.14. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $89.44 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

