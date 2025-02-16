Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Tessenderlo Group Trading Down 11.9 %

OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at C$23.79 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a twelve month low of C$23.79 and a twelve month high of C$27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.33.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

