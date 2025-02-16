Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Thales Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $34.63 on Friday. Thales has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.
Thales Company Profile
