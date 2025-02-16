Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:THAR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Tharimmune has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $7.46.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.11% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).
