The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 401,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,413,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

