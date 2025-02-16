The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 958.04 ($12.06) and traded as low as GBX 850.45 ($10.70). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 852 ($10.72), with a volume of 48,347 shares.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 869.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 957.50. The company has a market cap of £243.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Biotech Growth Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 26.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Hamish Baillie acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of £10,272 ($12,928.89). Also, insider Nicola Shepherd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 846 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £8,460 ($10,648.21). Insiders purchased a total of 6,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,584 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

