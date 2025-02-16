The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.46 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 31,250 shares trading hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About The Brighton Pier Group

(Get Free Report)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.