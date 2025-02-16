The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.46 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 31,250 shares trading hands.
The Brighton Pier Group Trading Down 6.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About The Brighton Pier Group
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.
