The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

