The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $661.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.14 and a 52 week high of $663.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

