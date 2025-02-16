The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Price Performance

INTG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

