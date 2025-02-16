The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Timken Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Timken has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

Insider Activity

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

