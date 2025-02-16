The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Raised by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 6.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 84.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

