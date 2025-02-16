The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,532,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,085,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

